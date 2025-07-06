Live Tv
Couldn't Stop Watching': Amitabh Bachchan Calls Abhishek's Performance in Kaalidhar Laapata Remarkable

Amitabh Bachchan praised son Abhishek’s powerful performance in Kaalidhar Laapata, calling it “remarkable” and emotionally restrained. Fans and critics celebrated it as a career-defining role, marking Abhishek’s strong comeback and his rise on his own merit.

July 6, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan, a veteran actor, recently expressed his happiness and pride at his son Abhishek Bachchan’s high awards for his performance in the thrilling new series Kaalidhar Laapata. Following his performance of the horrific character Kaalidhar, a character which has intrigued the critics as well as the audiences, Bollywood heartthrob Abhishek Bachchan tweeted on online social networking platforms about how “pride fills my heart and mind. “.” Bachchan, who is renowned for his artistic language and exciting ability, described the performance as “remarkable, restrained, and full of compassion.”

“I watched Kaalidhar Laapata last night — all episodes in one go. Could not stop watching,” wrote Amitabh in his blog. “Such a difficult role to perform and to keep it restrained and not go overboard — a challenge — and he was able to keep the character so controlled.”

Amitabh Bachchan Cheers Son Abhishek’s Subtle Yet Powerful Performance with Heartfelt Praise

In a heartfelt remark, Amitabh Bachchan openly discussed the honesty and depth of Abhishek’s performance. He described it as “remarkable,” emphasizing how expertly Abhishek conveys strong emotions through its silence and detailed movements. Amitabh was impressed by his son’s ability to communicate with his body language and eyes, indicating that often the quietest moments may have the greatest impact.

“It is really admirable that you can give in that way. It’s so hard to remain motionless and express them,” he remarked.

For a father who’s spent a lifetime around some of the greatest performances — including his own — this wasn’t just a compliment. It was a deeply personal moment of pride, admiration, and perhaps a quiet acknowledgment of how far his son has come.

Industry and Fans Celebrate Abhishek Bachchan’s Comeback

Kaalidhar Laapata has created some impact of its own in the industry post-release. The show’s layered storytelling and Abhishek’s mature, peaceable performance as “career-defining” have been appreciated by critics. He has portrayed strong roles before, but this one seemed to have struck a particularly deep connection with the audience because they could relate to the power and suffering, he conveyed on film.

Social networking sites were utilized by fans and fellow gamers alike to praise his acting. Most of them called it a breakthrough, when Abhishek was finally able to find his own as an actor and solidify his own place on his own merit without the shadow of his very highly acclaimed father.

