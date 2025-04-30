Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
  Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here's What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

WAVES, from its debut year, will provide a platform to showcase India’s vibrant creative industry and its immense potential within the global M&E landscape.

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Waves Summit 2025


The countdown for the much-anticipated milestone event for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector – WAVES (World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025) has begun.

This four-day event, starting tomorrow at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai is designed to propel India’s Media & Entertainment industry to even greater heights.

As Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India, is gearing up to welcome the who’s who of the Media & Entertainment sector who shall delve into engaging panel discussions, thought-provoking and inspiring discourses, knowledge-sharing in-conversation and interactive sessions, enriching master-classes by the industry luminaries et al, the multi-dimensional takeaways over the coming four days for the stakeholders look promising for a future-ready M&E sector in the country.

This is because WAVES is meant to amplify India’s Voice as a Global Powerhouse. WAVES, from its debut year, will provide a platform to showcase India’s vibrant creative industry and its immense potential within the global M&E landscape.

Adding to the same, WAVES will also promote knowledge exchange, dialogue, and collaboration between Indian and global stakeholders.

The Four Pillars of WAVES

The mega-event encompassing the entire gamut of M&E sector has been broadly divided into four pillars.

One: Broadcasting & Infotainment – Encompassing the traditional and evolving landscape of information and entertainment delivery, this focus area aims at prioritizing information, empowering citizens, and going global by adapting to the challenges of the 21st Century.

It includes the following areas of the creative economy:

Broadcast: Television, Radio, Podcasts, Sports Broadcasting

Content Creation: Print Media, Music

Delivery Platforms: Carriage (Cable & Satellite), DTH (Direct-to-Home)

Advertising & Marketing: Leading professionals shaping brand strategies within the M&E space.

Two: AVGC-XR – This segment explores the cutting-edge world of immersive storytelling and interactive experience powered by a combination of artistry, entertainment and technology.

It encompasses the following specific areas:

Animation

Visual Effects

E-Sports

Comics

Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality (AR/ VR)

Metaverse & Extended Reality (XR)

Three: Digital Media & Innovation: This segment explores the ever-evolving digital landscape and its impact on entertainment consumption.

It includes:

Digital Media & App Economy

OTT Platforms

Social Media Platforms

Generative AI & Emerging Technology

Influencers & Content Creators

Four: Films: This segment explores the world of filmmaking, production and globalization.

Films, Documentaries, Shorts, Videos

Film Technology (Shooting, Post-Production)

Globalization of Indian Cinema

Co-Production

Film Incentives

Audio-Visual Services

WAVES is certainly all set to magnify India’s creative strength, amplifying its position as a hub for content creation, intellectual property, and technological innovation.

