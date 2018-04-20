While celebrating the 11th wedding anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan shares an adorable picture with wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. You hear about Aish – we all did before I became an actor – she comes with this huge reputation of being some diva-esque figure. Everyone imagines she floats on a cloud or something! But anyone who knows her knows her to be genuine, down to earth, approachable and tactile. And that disarms you. You think ‘Wait for a second, she’s pretty cool’. And she really is, said Abhishek Bachchan.

And the most popular couple of Bollywood town Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan completes 11 years of togetherness. They have always set major couple goals for their fans as well as the other couples in b-town. From the Bachchan’s filmy proposal to Aishwarya giving credits to hubby, their love has always been adorable. The two were not able to laud their 10th anniversary due to Aish’s father Krishnaraj Rai’s death in March 2017 but this year is special and happening. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to post a cute picture with a caption, 1 years! Thank you @fifipewz for this beautiful painting. #fanart”

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan soon after giving birth to Aaradhya was noted saying, “Overnight, we went from being dearest of friends to looking to being a couple and starting a family together — you know how quickly that happened.” She also shared, “He’s a friend, companion, husband and a father, but I think the fact that he’s my bestest friend pretty much encapsulates it all. We are a very normal couple. Abhishek and I sometimes joke about being second siblings. We both share and talk a lot about what we are feeling. Sometimes, we have so much to say that we want to be the first to share it. So I have to say this first: we are both good listeners, but also extremely talkative.”

Here are 5 beautiful and lovable quotes said by none other than Guru star-couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

“You hear about Aish – we all did before I became an actor – she comes with this huge reputation of being some diva-esque figure. Everyone imagines she floats on a cloud or something! But anyone who knows her knows her to be genuine, down to earth, approachable and tactile. And that disarms you. You think ‘Wait a second, she’s pretty cool’. And she really is!”

“I was filming in New York for a movie and I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, one day, you know, wouldn’t it be nice if I was together with her, married. So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.”

“If a man tries to restrain his wife, then there must be two reasons for it. Firstly, he’s insecure. Secondly, he doesn’t trust her. I am neither.”

“Abhishek is my source of inspiration. He is always so supportive. Whenever I am confused and don’t know what to do, I look at him and he solves the duality in me like magic. He is the real ‘Padma Shri’ and I’m his ‘Padma Shrimati’.”

“I really appreciate and admire that about Abhishek that he has the guts to take the risks irrespective of how or what kind of a course it may chart in a hero’s life.”

