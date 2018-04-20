And the most popular couple of Bollywood town Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan completes 11 years of togetherness. They have always set major couple goals for their fans as well as the other couples in b-town. From the Bachchan’s filmy proposal to Aishwarya giving credits to hubby, their love has always been adorable. The two were not able to laud their 10th anniversary due to Aish’s father Krishnaraj Rai’s death in March 2017 but this year is special and happening. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to post a cute picture with a caption, 1 years! Thank you @fifipewz for this beautiful painting. #fanart”
Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan soon after giving birth to Aaradhya was noted saying, “Overnight, we went from being dearest of friends to looking to being a couple and starting a family together — you know how quickly that happened.” She also shared, “He’s a friend, companion, husband and a father, but I think the fact that he’s my bestest friend pretty much encapsulates it all. We are a very normal couple. Abhishek and I sometimes joke about being second siblings. We both share and talk a lot about what we are feeling. Sometimes, we have so much to say that we want to be the first to share it. So I have to say this first: we are both good listeners, but also extremely talkative.”
Here are 5 beautiful and lovable quotes said by none other than Guru star-couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:
