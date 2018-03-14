Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. At the recently concluded Hello! Hall of fame awards, Gauri was awarded her first ever award for 'Excellence in Design'. When Karan Johar presented the award to her, she said that for the last thirty years, she used to attend so many award functions with SRK but this is the first time she has received an award and dedicated her win to none other than her dear husband.

When the couple’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar presented the award to Gauri, she chose to dedicate the award to her husband and said, “For the last thirty years, I have attended so many award functions with my husband and this is the first time that I have received an award and he is sitting right here, this one is for you.” Aren’t the duo just so adorable? Talking about her work, Gauri had earlier said, “I’m sure I will reach a position in my life where people will understand it’s not about being Mrs Shah Rukh Khan, but about the work I do. It may take a few years but I’m ready to wait. I want people to know we mean business.”

The diva had also revealed that if Shah Rukh was not an actor then he would have become an architect or an interior designer. “Shah Rukh himself, if he wasn’t an actor, would probably have liked to become an architect or interior designer. He’s totally into buying property, building and decorating… very passionate about it. I have no doubt that if he was given any space, especially an office, he would make the swankiest one ever, much better than I ever could! Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the time to do this, but he does have the vision,” she said.

