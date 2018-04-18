Star couple Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh spend quality time in Japan. Taking some break from their busy life, Nakuul and Jankee celebrate the birthday of Parekh on April 13th in Japan. Nakuul even took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of him glaring at his gorgeous wife. While the actress shared a picture of them locking lips on the streets of Japan and captioned, Thank you for being you”, and hash-tagged it with iloveyou, happybirthdaytome, sakebomb, japandiaries.

Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta who is busy enjoying some quality time with his wife Jankee Parekh in Japan shared a cute picture of his glaring at his wife whom he loves madly. The lovebirds have taken a mini-break from their respective busy life to explore the beauty of the country. The actor took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture of his wife Jankee. The actor captioned the picture as, “Deer/Dear Watching #JapanDiaries #SakeBomb”. The picture is surely vocation goal for Nakuul’s fans.

Not just Nakuul but television beauty, Jankee too shared an adorable picture with Mehta while they were busy locking lips on the streets of Japan. Both are quite active and keeping their fans updated. The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram account to share the picture and wrote, "Thank you for being you", and hash-tagged it with iloveyou, happybirthdaytome, sakebomb, japandiaries." She shared the picture while enjoying her birthday with hubby Nakuul Mehta.

They even lauded the 6th wedding anniversary in Udaipur. Parekh captioned, “Thank you for being the husband I thought could never exist outside of fairy tales. Happy 6th to us baby.” While Nakuul was quoted saying, “Extremely extremely proud. The fact that we know each other from the time we started our careers where we encouraged each other. She encouraged me to act and take up television and I encouraged her to do live shows, have her digital presence and make her own YouTube content.”

