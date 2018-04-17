It was a very hush-hush affair with only close family and friends invited. Both Shakti and Neha are not someone who wanted to make it a public event. The families were ecstatic when they informed them about finally taking the plunge. They will soon be traveling to Norway for their honeymoon, post which both wants to focus on their respective careers, said a source close to the couple. Tere Liye actors got hitched on April 6.

After Bigg Boss fame couple Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao, Tere Liye star Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena surprise their fans by sharing tying the knot in a private affair. The couple got hitched on April 6 and disclosed the news on Tuesday i.e. April 17. Shakti Arora took to his Instagram account and shared an image from their wedding day. He wrote, “Together is a wonderful place to be! ❤️.” Neha too posted a picture with a caption, “A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is a reality.” A friend close to the couple shared was quoted saying to a leading daily, “It was a very hush-hush affair with only close family and friends invited. Both Shakti and Neha are not someone who wanted to make it a public event. The families were ecstatic when they informed them about finally taking the plunge. They will soon be traveling to Norway for their honeymoon, post which both wants to focus on their respective careers.”

Neha and Shakti met at the sets of Tere Liye in 2010. Just like a typical Bollywood love story, both of them never liked each other. Gradually the long shooting hours made them gel up and become best friends. Unaware of the love they had for each other, Neha helped Shakti to come out of the hard time he was going through in his respective relationship. Arora during the early years of his relation with Neha said in an interview that he took a year to confess his feelings to Neha.

