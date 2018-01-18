Deepika Padukone recently came across a hilarious meme and couldn't resist herself from sharing it with her fans on her Instagram account. The meme found similarities between Deepika Padu'kone' and an ice cream cone. Deepika's fans were delighted to see her funny avatar but the one person that just could not stop laughing at the meme was her rumoured boyfriend and Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh.

Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are definitely one of the most aww-worthy couples of Bollywood. Though the couple has never admitted their relationship out in the public, but the duo have always stood by each other like a rock, spotted together by the paparazzi and shared some adorable moments on social media. Recently, the Padmavati of Bollywood came across a hilarious meme about herself and couldn’t stop herself from sharing the tweet on her official Instagram handle. The meme drew comparisons between an ice cream ‘cone’ and Deepika Padu’Kone’. Ranveer Singh commented a trail of ‘Hahhahahaha..” in the comment section and we just couldn’t stop adoring the two.

Recently, the rumoured couple had flown down to Sri Lanka to celebrate Deepika’s 32nd birthday. A close source to a leading daily revealed, “The couple is going snorkelling, and will spend time with each other. There are people in Sri Lanka who can identify them, but then it’s also a country that lets people be at peace, and doesn’t intrude on privacy. So, they will be able to spend quality time with each other.” Popularly known as DeepVeer, the duo has been the talk of the town since the two co-starred in Goliyo ki Raasleela: Ramleela, and now Padmaavat.

The controversial film Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor has been finally given a U/A certificate by the censor board with five modifications including a title change from Padmavati to Padmavat. From vandalism, mass protests to death threats, the struggle to get Padmavati steer clear out of trouble have been a tough one. The decision to give a U/A certificate was taken after consulting a special panel as the film has been alleged to modify historical facts.

Here is the hilarious Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kone-Cone’ meme that had Ranveer laughing:

