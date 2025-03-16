Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Telugu film Court - State vs A Nobody grosses ₹15.90 crore worldwide in 2 days. Priyadarshi's legal drama sees 14.46% rise in collections, earning ₹9.99 crore in India.

Priyadarshi’s courtroom drama ‘Court – State vs A Nobody’ continues to attract audiences, recording impressive numbers at the domestic and worldwide box office.

Telugu film Court – State vs A Nobody, directed by Ram Jagadeesh, is off to a strong start at the box office. The film, which hit theaters on March 14, coinciding with Holi, has seen a significant rise in earnings on its second day.

According to reports from industry tracker Sacnilk, the legal drama netted ₹4.75 crore in India on Day 2 (March 15), marking a 14.46% growth from its opening day earnings of ₹4.15 crore. So far, the film has accumulated ₹9.99 crore net at the domestic box office, with early estimates indicating an additional ₹1.09 crore net collected by Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the film’s makers took to Instagram to announce that Court had crossed a massive ₹15.90 crore worldwide in just two days. The post read, “The lovely Telugu audience have stood up for great cinema, giving a BLOCKBUSTER VERDICT. Court – State vs A Nobody collects a gross of ₹15.90+ CRORES WORLDWIDE in 2 days.”

The film, produced under the Wall Poster Cinema banner, has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes. On its second day, it recorded an impressive 54.19% occupancy across Telugu theatres.

About ‘Court – State vs A Nobody’

The gripping courtroom drama features Priyadarshi in the lead role, supported by a stellar ensemble cast including Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Rajasekhar Aningi.

Set in 2013 in Visakhapatnam, the narrative follows Mettu Chandrashekar (Harsh Roshan), a watchman’s son who takes up odd jobs to make ends meet. His life takes an unexpected turn when he forms a friendship with Jabilli (Sridevi Apalla), a student from a well-off family. However, tragedy strikes when Chandrashekar is falsely accused under the POCSO Act, a trap set by Jabilli’s uncle, Mangapathi, a caste supremacist who is determined to ruin his life.

Presented by renowned Telugu actor Nani, the film was reportedly made on a modest budget of ₹4 crore but has already become a box-office success.

With strong word-of-mouth and growing audience interest, Court – State vs A Nobody is poised to maintain its upward momentum in the coming days.

