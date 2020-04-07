COVID-19: Aamir Khan silently made a donation to PM-Cares, Maharashtra CM’s relief fund. The actor also pledged to support Laal Singh Chaddha's daily wage workers as shooting has been suspended for a while. Earlier also he was part of such contributions but didn't make noise publically.

COVID-19: Coronavirus crisis has gripped the nation, the number of positive cases is growing rapidly. Political leaders, business tycoons, and Bollywood’s prominent personalities came forward to help the Government in saving lives. Indeed, each one in the nation is doing its bit by donating to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

However, social media was roasting Aamir Khan for not helping in the crisis, but only a few of his close ones know that he already contributed to the PM CARES, Maharashtra CM’s relief fund, a source closed to the actor revealed.

Sourced said, Aamir believes in silent donations, that’s why he didn’t announce it publically. The actor also extended his support to the breadwinners of his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha. Due to a 21-day lockdown, daily wage workers are the ones who are being affected badly as they have no job to support their family.

The report said, that earlier also Aamir supported such events but without any fuss. Even his most-watched show, Satyamev Jayate which was was associated with Paani Foundation (Amir’s own instating) which was established with an aim to provide literacy to the grass-root people. Indeed, that’s the true way to make any donation!

Meanwhile, megastars like Rajinikanth, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas featured in a short film, title ‘Family’, which explains the importance of social distancing.

Whereas actor Salman Khan is no less in spreading awareness of COVID-19. He shared a video on Twitter– where he proudly accepts his fear from coronavirus pandemic.

Salman further stated, the current scenario doesn’t demand bravery, staying in homes will save many lives. The actor also extended his support to labors by transferring fund to more than 25,000 workers.

