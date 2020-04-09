COVID-19: After Knowing that Zoa, Shaza, and Karim Morani has been tested positive from COVID-19, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan pens a heartfelt note wishing a speedy recovery to them. Check the post here

COVID-19: Chennai Express producer, Karim Morani and his daughters has been tested positive of the novel coronavirus. Currently, they are under medical observation, Shaza and Karim are admitted to Nanavati, while Zoa in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital at Mumbai.

After knowing this, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Sharma wrote a note wishing Morani’s speedy recovery. The letter reads the virus is closer than what people are assuming, get well soon Karim uncle, Shaza and Zoa Morani. She also appealed to people to stay indoors and protect your family.

Earlier this week, Zoa shared a long note on Instagram about her condition, which reads, dad and sister are tested positive, well want to share the experience so that others can be aware of it. From few days Zoa had common flu, uneasiness in the chest, so she went for a checkup where she tested positive. Hot water and Pranayam give little bit of relief.

Zoa further wrote about how medical officials are taking care of her: Feeling so overwhelmed the way doctors and nurses are taking care of her. Though they are discomfort with the Hazmat suits they are still serving us, they are the true heroes.

Her case is under Dr. Saurabh Phadkare who is taking care of her fearlessly. Praising her doctor, Zoa wrote: He is full of life cracks jokes and makes lax me with motivation words. He was the one who told her the news of her corona positive test. Grateful to him and his team.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan shared an informative video explaining the importance of self-isolation and social distancing. The actor also urged people no to act bravely in this situation as staying home is the only way to protect yourself and family.

