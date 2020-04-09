COVID-19: Social distancing and staying at home is the only way to curb the spread of deadly novel coronavirus. However, healthcare workers, policemen, media, and mercenaries are still working so that people can stay indoors, understanding that Ayushmann Khurrana wrote a thanking note to Mumbai Police.

COVID-19: When we are sleeping and relaxing in our home quarantine, front line workers are working fearlessly to save our lives. Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared an emotional thanking video for Mumbai Police who are serving their nation 24×7 without an excuse.

Ayushman captioned the video, which reads, though he doesn’t have words to express his gratefulness towards Mumbai police, a heartiest thank you to all the policemen who working day and night, keeping their life at risk. Jai Hindi.

The video was in actual posted on the official twitter handle of Mumbai police, where policemen were asked if they could spend time with their family what they have had, some get emotional while speaking on camera while others express their desire to play with kids, sleep and spend time with the whole family.

The other side of the video is, people who are on quarantined, they should feel lucky, as they can protect their family just by being home, while their our others who don’t have a choice. Within no time, the video was surfacing on social media and getting much appreciation across the nation.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

A user wrote: Great work Mumbai police, sorry on the behalf of those people who not following the lockdown. Another user wrote: Love you all, for your dedication and hard work, Salute. The third user wrote: these are the real heroes, we salute you, sir. Indeed we should all appreciate the kind of work healthcare workers, policemen, media, and mercenaries.

