COVID-19: Singer Kanika Kapoor is currently in 14 days home quarantine, as her sixth corona test report came negative. However, her trouble will get worse as Lucknow police will soon interrogate her on the charge of negligence towards the situation, and condemned an act to spread the virus.

Reports said, three FIR has been lodged against Kanika–Lucknow’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO)Narendra Kumar Agarwal has filed their complaint at Sarojini Nagar police station, on the basis of neglecting the Government directives of 14 days house arrest and did an act to spread the infection negligently.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that Kanika has been charged under IPC Section 269, 270 and 188 for negligently attempting an act to spread the virus which can put others’ lives at risk, she also disobeyed the guidelines given to her. Lucknow police further stated that the other two FIR’s has been filed at Hazratganj Police Station and at the Gomti Nagar Police Station.

Baby Doll singer Kanika was under medical observation as her all 5 tests came positive. The medical officials took special care of her by providing a gluten-free diet and kept her in an air conditioner room with a TV and attached toilet.

Kanika PR team shared a message on Instagram, which reads, she was scanned at the airport and was told to stay home for 14 days, however, no symptom was found at that time, but after 4 days flu, mild fever was there. So, she went for a checkup where she was found that she is corona positive. Its high time as responsible citizens we should follow government and state rule. Meanwhile, Karim Morani’ and his 2 daughters have been found positive, as all the three have been admitted to the hospital, a source close to them revealed.

