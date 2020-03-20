Kabir Khan directed 83 featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead whichw as set to release on 10th April 2020 has been put on hold for an indefinite period of time in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak all around the world, the news of release date being pushed was announced by the director and the actor on their respective social media accounts.

The post uploaded by Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh read, the outbreak of Coronavirus has raised health concerns and on account of that release of the film has been put on hold with further decision to be taken when conditions become normal, via same post makers also urged the fans to take necessary precautions to keep themselves safe in this tough situation and an assured them that 83 is about Indian Cricket team bouncing back from all odds and the film will do the same.

83 is based on India’s world cup win in the year 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev and would revolve around the 1983 Cricket World Cup and has the fans excited as there are several moments from that very World Cup that weren’t caught on tape most infamous being the 183 run innings from the captain Kapil Dev himself.

Apart from Raveer Singh and Deepika Padukone the film will features a huge cast of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, and Sahil Khattar in substantial roles bringing to reel the real life cricket players of the 1983 World Cup winning squad.

Also Read: Coronavirus India Bollywood reaction LIVE Update: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma advice everyone to stay at home

83 was slated to release on 10th April 2020 which will now be pushed ahead most likely to a festival release to guve the film a longer weekend at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App