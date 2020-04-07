COVID-19 pandemic: The numbers of positive cases of coronavirus have been multiplying rapidly, in Bollywood after Kanika Kapoor, producer Karim Morani's both the daughter, Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani test positive!

COVID-19 pandemic: Another shocking corona positive case has been found in Bollywood, as producer Karim Morani’s elder daughter Zoa Morani also tested positive, after Shaza Morani, a family source revealed.

While talking to PTI, the source said, just after tested positive, Zoa had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. In the mid-march, she returned from Rajasthan, after a week, her health was going down, she immediately went for a check-up where she tested for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Shaza is also under the medication at Nanavati hospital. Currently, all family members are quarantined.

On April 7, Karim talked about the condition of both his daughters and said, no symptoms have been shown in Shaza, while Zoa has flu. However, they decided to go for a checkup, where Zoa’s first COVID-19 test report came negative, while Shaza tested positive. Just after that both his daughters were taken under Medical observation.

Meanwhile, Zoa in conversation with a leading website said, earlier this week, Shaza was sneezing and coughing–on the next day, she also got the same symptoms with slight fever and headache. Howbeit, after 7 days, Shaza was perfectly fine but Zoa’s health was continuously going down. They went for a check-up, where strangely her first report came negative while Shaza tested positive.

Karim Morani is a well-known producer of Bollywood as he has worked with Gauri Khan’s Red Chillie entertainment, and produced various films like Dum, Happy New Year, Ra. One, Chennai Express and Dilwale. Talking about the current situation in Maharashtra, infected numbers are multiplying rapidly as 868 positive cases have been found.

