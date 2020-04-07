COVID-19 pandemic: On World Health Day, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang shared a motivational post for his fans, where he explains the importance of mental health in a simplay way. Check the post here

COVID-19 pandemic: Globally people are majorly affected by the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic, however, one more concern is emerging as a problem which is mental health, due to lockdown people are suffering from depression, anxiety, and other problems.

So, on World Health Day Beyhadh 2 actor as a responsible citizen shared a photo with a motivational message, which reads: Hello, quarantine has made our lives topsy-turvy, so in this situation talk to friends and family. It will really make you feel good. The post got appreciation from other celebs too. While fans showered love upon him though lovable comments.

In the photo, the actor was sitting in a bathtub wearing his regal outfit. He wore brown color coat pant accompanying with Punjabi Jutti. The highlight of the photo is, he was holding a telephone, which clearly gives a message, no feel upset or bored just call your near one. Indeed, sometimes pictures say a thousand words!

Check the post:

On the professional front, the actor is doing commendable in his career, as his much-loved serial, Beyhadh 2 is gaining love across the nation. Currently, the show is running its intriguing plot as Vikram’s entry has brought the biggest twits in the show. Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy, Jennifer Winget as Maya Jai Singh, and Ashish Chaudhary as Mritunjaya Roy are in lead roles.

Talking about the current growing infected positive cases in India, a total of 4421 cases, while within 24 hours 354 fresh cases were reported. According to the Health Ministry, a corona infected person can infect 406 people, if he doesn’t maintain social distancing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App