COVID-19 pandemic: Uttaran co-star Tinaa Dattaa expresses her love to Rashami Desai by shares her ice cream girl advertisement which is on Chaat Corner. Here's how these actresses are spending their isolation time. Check the post here

COVID-19 pandemic: When the nation is under lockdown, Bollywood celebs are bringing out new ways to entertain themselves and to their friends. Recently Rashami Desai’s Uttaran co-star Tinaa Dattaa posted a story where she spotted Desai’s ice cream girl advisement on chaat corner. Isn’t it funny yet adorable, Desai immediately reposted that story on her Instagram Handel. With this, the duo proved the statement wrong–two actors cannot be good friends.

In the shared photo, Desai looks cute in her curly hairdo and laughs her heart out in it. Within no time, her fans also showered loved upon her and gifted a special painting to her. Desai shared the post on her Instagram with a thanking note.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, talking about their quarantine utilization, then both are busy in household chores like cleaning, washing dishes, and cooking. Desai is also learning guitar these days as his younger brother is giving her lesson. While Tina is focusing more on her perfect body regime, by performing yoga asanas. However, these actors also share informative videos on COVID-19 and asked her fans to stay indoors as this is the only way to combat the spread of the virus.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, Desai and Duttaa are doing quite well as various big-budget projects are in their kitty. Howbeit, Desai is still enjoying her free time as she was locked in BB 13 house for more than 3 months, so it’s her time to chill and relax in her quarantine.

