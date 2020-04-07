COVID-19 pandemic: When the nation is under lockdown, Bollywood celebs are bringing out new ways to entertain themselves and to their friends. Recently Rashami Desai’s Uttaran co-star Tinaa Dattaa posted a story where she spotted Desai’s ice cream girl advisement on chaat corner. Isn’t it funny yet adorable, Desai immediately reposted that story on her Instagram Handel. With this, the duo proved the statement wrong–two actors cannot be good friends.
In the shared photo, Desai looks cute in her curly hairdo and laughs her heart out in it. Within no time, her fans also showered loved upon her and gifted a special painting to her. Desai shared the post on her Instagram with a thanking note.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
This is such a beautiful portrait by my fan, I really loved the detailing of everything. I’m so blessed to have such beautiful fans all around. The painting started with my name and well it ended also with mine, which created such an amazing painting of mine. Thank you so much, I did see your page and I must say, you are so talented with your paintings, and you have a good eye for such detail work. We are a medium to showcase such hidden talents. Wishing you all the luck and I would always tell everyone and my fans to continue dreaming big and follow their passion. If you have it in you, nothing is impossible to achieve. 😍😁💖 . . Drew @imrashamidesai 💞 using her name😇 . . #rashamidesai #love #rashamians #rythmicrashami💃 #art #artworldly #artlover #dailyart #drawing #artempire #artistsoninstagram #artistonig #portrait #creative #instagood
Meanwhile, talking about their quarantine utilization, then both are busy in household chores like cleaning, washing dishes, and cooking. Desai is also learning guitar these days as his younger brother is giving her lesson. While Tina is focusing more on her perfect body regime, by performing yoga asanas. However, these actors also share informative videos on COVID-19 and asked her fans to stay indoors as this is the only way to combat the spread of the virus.
View this post on Instagram
Life is to short Don’t miss the opportunity to creat beautiful memories 😇🍀 Trying to Find happiness in moments like these ❤ I absolutely love learning new things, and what better time than this? Let's use this time to do everything we dreamt of doing but didn't have the time for! 😍 How are you keeping yourself busy during quarantine? . . . . #stayhomestaysafe#rythmicrashami💃#rashami#rashamidesai#immagical✨🧞♀️🦄
Check the post here:
On the professional front, Desai and Duttaa are doing quite well as various big-budget projects are in their kitty. Howbeit, Desai is still enjoying her free time as she was locked in BB 13 house for more than 3 months, so it’s her time to chill and relax in her quarantine.