COVID-19: Bollywood actor Freddy Daruwala, who is best known for appearing in Akshay Kumar's film Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, father has been tested COVID-19 positive.

COVID-19: Race 3 actor Freddy Daruwala’s bungalow has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after Freddy’s father tested coronavirus positive. Freddy Daruwala is best known for sharing screens with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in his film Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty in the role of a sleeper cell’s head who was a villain. The actor recently confirmed the news of his father testing COVID-19 positive and said that initially he just had body ache and fever.

He said that since he had symptoms of the seasonal flu, his family took it lightly but after the third and the fourth day, he decided to get him tested after looking at the scenario and his results were positive. He added that the BMC suggested that they should keep him in home isolation with a separate room with the washroom so that hospitals can be used for people who really need it.

Further, the BMC has put a notice outside his house and has also sanitized the entire premise before sealing Daruwala’s bungalow. In his interview, Freddy Daruwala said that home isolation is not a problem for him but he is actually concerned about his 15-month-old son Evaan.

Some days back, there were reports that the T-series office in Mumbai has also been sealed after one of the caretakers got infected from COVID-19. Reports also suggest that due to lockdown, the security people and caretakers were unable to go to their hometown so they were living in the building.

