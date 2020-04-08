COVID-19: Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shares the official statement of Sajid Nadiadwala where he pledges donation to PM-Cares, Maharashtra CM’s relief fund. He announced a bonus for 400 employees to enable more donations

COVID-19: After Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, T-series owner Bhushan Kumar, and many others, film producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala pledge to donate to PM-Cares, Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

To enable more donations for the PM Care fund, Sajid decided to give Rs 10,000 with a bonus to his daily wage workers, who have been associated with his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production house. To empower his family of 400 employees, he pledges to give a bonus to them, so that they can also contribute to the PM-CARES, CM’s Relief Fund.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official statement on social media, which reads: as the coronavirus crisis has a catastrophic effect globally and on our nation. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation extends support to the PM care fund, CM’s relief fund.

Check the post here:

To strengthen more hands, we are announcing a bonus for our employees, so that more people can contribute to the fund. Sajid also contributed to Motion Pictures and TV producers Welfare Trust, Film Industry Welfare Trust, Shree Bahirav Seva Samiti, it reads.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment employees started donating, as they are sharing the screenshots of those employees who are doing their bit. Indeed, that’s a great move done by him, as the situation demands it. Talking about the current situation in Maharastra, the infected number of cases are multiplying rapidly, earlier this week a coronavirus cases in Dharavi was found.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App