COVID-19: This won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus outrage has created a scare among the people. The country is currently in its third lockdown phase which will get lifted on May 17 but still the number of cases is increasing in India. In last 24 hours, the country has recorded 4,213 new cases, which is the highest single-day spike. Further, Maharashtra is the most affected state with a total of 22,171 cases and 832 deaths with Mumbai alone recording more than 10,000 cases.

Recently, there are reports that the T-series office in Mumbai has been sealed after one of the caretakers has tested COVID-19 positive. Reports reveal that in-house security with some helpers and caretakers are staying the office due to the lockdown. They were unable to travel back to their houses so they decided to live there. Out of the staff, three of them had reported symptoms and were immediately taken to the hospital.

The spokesperson of the company said that T-series will definitely take care of all its employees and will continue to take precautions. Reports reveal that the staff are actually migrants and have all the facilities like a kitchen in the building. Out of the three, one is tested positive and the others are also getting tested meanwhile some reports are pending. Due to safety reasons, BMC has also sealed the office which was already shut from March 15.

Further reports of army deployment have also left the citizens in a panic mode. In order to clarify the reports, Mumbai police took to twitter and denied all the rumours and said that people should use free time in other things rather than making other people panic. Recently, Bhushan Kumar also revealed his action plan to check on the losses due to lockdown.

