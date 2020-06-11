To appease the fans amid Covid-19 pandemic, the team of Coolie No 1 has shared a new poster on Thursday in which Varun Dhawan can be seen donning a face mask.

As India continues to fight against Covid-19, makers of Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’ on Thursday issued a new coronavirus-themed poster of the comedy flick. The new poster features Dhawan wearing a face mask along with a coolie cap and ‘tikka’ on his forehead.

Dhawan shared the poster on social media and assured his fans that despite being a bit late due to COVID-19 crisis, the comedy flick will surely hit the screens to spread laughter. “#Coolieno1 Hum aayenge hasaaane…ye vada raha,” he wrote in the caption.

The family entertainer was slated to make its way to theatres on May 1, but couldn’t see the light of the day due to shuttering of movie theatres owing to coronavirus crisis. ‘Coolie No. 1’ is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer hit film, which garnered huge appreciation back in 1995.

The remake stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Dhawan and it will also see Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan. Helmed by David Dhawan, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Earlier on Thursday, Varun Dhawan was seen having a fun time while shooting for tongue twister video challenge as he began with a special address to the lead actors of ‘Gulabo Sitabo.’ “Hello namashkaar bhaiya, humaare jo badke bhaiya (Ayushmann Khurrana) hain, Ayushmann Ji, namashkaar aur humanure jo bhagwaan hain Amitabh ji unko aadar pranam,” Dhawan said and then started repeating the tongue twister.

