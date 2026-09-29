‘Coward’: Divya Khosla Kumar Takes Dig At Govinda Over ‘Girlfriend’ Temple Visit — What Did Sunita Ahuja Say?

Divya Khosla Kumar has come out in support of Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and his rumoured relationship with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar.

The actress and producer recently shared a strongly worded message on Instagram, questioning the public display of Govinda’s equation with Komal. Sunita later reshared Divya’s post, bringing fresh attention to the ongoing controversy.

What Did Divya Khosla Kumar Say About Govinda?

Divya Khosla Story

Divya addressed Sunita’s situation in a lengthy Instagram story. She praised Sunita for standing by Govinda through his career and for raising their children. She then questioned why Govinda was repeatedly appearing in public with Komal Rani amid the controversy surrounding his marriage.

Divya also objected to the pair being seen together at a religious site. She questioned what message such public appearances send to society and described the situation as “atrocious” to watch.

Taking her criticism further, Divya referred to the possibility of a man publicly displaying an alleged affair and called such behaviour “spineless.” Her comments were directed at the situation as she described it and should not be treated as an independent confirmation of an affair between Govinda and Komal.

Why Did Divya Khosla Bring Up Sunita Ahuja?

Divya’s message was largely framed around Sunita’s contribution to Govinda’s life and career. She argued that Sunita had stood beside the actor while he built his career and also carried the responsibility of their family. Her comments came after weeks of public discussion surrounding Govinda and Komal, making the post another major development in the controversy.

What Did Sunita Ahuja Say About Govinda And Komal Rani?

Sunita’s reaction has been notably different from the tone of Divya’s post. After Govinda and Komal were seen at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja separately from Sunita, she initially made a cryptic remark about people betraying those who love them. She said that humans can be “cheaters” and praised animals for their loyalty.

However, Sunita later addressed the matter more directly. Speaking about Govinda and Komal, she said she did not want to comment on either of them. She added that she could see Govinda was happy and said, “God bless him,” while wishing him happiness wherever and with whomever he chooses to live his life.

Why Is Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Raja Visit Being Discussed?

The controversy intensified after Govinda visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar, while Sunita had visited the pandal separately earlier that day. Videos from the visit subsequently circulated online. Komal has been described in media reports as Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, but the nature of their relationship remains a matter of public speculation. The latest developments have therefore centred largely on public statements, social-media posts and the couple’s separate appearances.

With Sunita now resharing Divya’s pointed message, the controversy has gained another layer, putting the focus back on the veteran actor’s personal life and his equation with Sunita and Komal.

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