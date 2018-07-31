Priyanka Chopra is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Hollywood movie Cowboy Ninja Viking. According to sources, Bollywood diva who recently walked out of Salman Khan starrer Bharat will now romance with Chris Pratt. The movie that is scheduled to hit the theatres next year is directed by Michelle MacLaren.

After Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Quantico actress is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Hollywood thriller Cowboy Ninja Viking. According to sources, the style icon of million will be playing the leading lady of Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. Priyanka will essay the role of Pratt’s love interest in the movie which is still in its pre-production process. Michelle MacLaren directorial Cowboy Ninja Viking is based on the A.J. Lieberman’s Image Comics graphic novel that was illustrated by Riley Rossmo. According to sources, the plot of the movie starring Priyanka Chopra and Chris Pratt is about an intelligence unit which is formed by Dr. Sebastian Ghislain, a psychotherapist who transforms agents known as Triplets.

