'Crakk' new poster features Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, trailer soon to be released

The new poster for the action thriller “Crakk: Jeetega To Jiyegaa” was released by the film’s creators on Monday. The film, which is directed by Aditya Datt, features Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Vidyut Jammwal in the key parts.

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut shared the poster that he captioned, “Dar Nahi Daring Se #Crakk. Crakk – Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa Releasing in Cinemas On 23rd February! Trailer coming soon.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C29EJ70ozMN/

The poster features Vidyut and Arjun with their back against each other and shouting in anger with a digital timer on their arms.

Makers of the film will be unveiling its official trailer soon.

‘Crakk: Jeetega to Jiyegaa’ is all set to hit the theatres on February 23.

‘Crakk’ is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

“Crakk” is the story of a man who travels from Mumbai’s slums “to the world of extreme underground sports,” according to a statement.After Commando 3, “Crakk” also signifies the reunion of director Aditya Datt and dynamic duo Vidyut. Reliance Entertainment is in charge of presentation, while Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team are in charge of production. Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey are co-producing. The movie “Crakk” will open in theaters on February 23, 2024.