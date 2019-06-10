Crazy Mohan passes away at 67 after cardiac arrest: crazy Mohan also known as Mohan Rangachari, a famous comedian actor and play writer passed away in Chennai earlier today after suffering from a massive heart attack at the age of 67. More news awaited.

Crazy Mohan passes away at 67 after suffering from cardiac arrest: Kollywood actor, comedian, and screenwriter Mohan Rangachari also known by his stage name Crazy Mohan passed away a few minutes back at the age of 67 in Chennai after suffering an acute cardiac arrest. The 67-year-old was one of the most celebrated personalities in the stage drama circuit and was best known for this tongue twister dialogues.

The actor was rushed to Cauvery hospital in Chennai after suffering a massive heart attack. Crazy Mohan aka Mohan Rangachari was introduced into the Tamil industry by the legendary director K Balachander through the film Poikaal Kuthurai for which he wrote the dialogues. In the earlier years, he was one of the favorite writers of the superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. His last movie was Devi 2 starring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia’s.

#CrazyMohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul.Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective #Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke.🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 10, 2019

Oh dear God. #CrazyMohan, too! This is heartbreaking. — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) June 10, 2019

Born in 1952, Mohan Rangachari bagged the Crazy name after his popular play Crazy Thieves in Palavakkam. The show was a hit that it even had a television series based on it! Comedian cum actor Crazy Mohan and his brother Balaji wrote and starred in a number of plays of similar genre and always had their audience left in splits.

Take a look at some of his videos here:

Many celebrities and actors took to their official Twitter handle to share some heartfelt notes on the demise of Crazy Mohan. They wrote- A major part of my childhood memories left today. You’re in a better place. With this even hashtag, #crazymohan, and #ripcrazyMohan is trending too on twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets here:

A major part of my childhood memories left today. You’re in a better safer happier place #CrazyMohan sir🙏🙏🙏 you will be missed 😞 — Chandramouli.P.S (@moulistic) June 10, 2019

RIP #CrazyMohan sir … a genius who can never be replaced … bt sir forever u wil live with us through ur writings …. u were alwys soooo kind… 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) June 10, 2019

OMG #crazymohan saar!!! My deepest condolences to the family. #ripcrazymohan — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) June 10, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App