Crazy Mohan passes away at 67 after suffering from cardiac arrest: Kollywood actor, comedian, and screenwriter Mohan Rangachari also known by his stage name Crazy Mohan passed away a few minutes back at the age of 67 in Chennai after suffering an acute cardiac arrest. The 67-year-old was one of the most celebrated personalities in the stage drama circuit and was best known for this tongue twister dialogues.
The actor was rushed to Cauvery hospital in Chennai after suffering a massive heart attack. Crazy Mohan aka Mohan Rangachari was introduced into the Tamil industry by the legendary director K Balachander through the film Poikaal Kuthurai for which he wrote the dialogues. In the earlier years, he was one of the favorite writers of the superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. His last movie was Devi 2 starring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia’s.
Born in 1952, Mohan Rangachari bagged the Crazy name after his popular play Crazy Thieves in Palavakkam. The show was a hit that it even had a television series based on it! Comedian cum actor Crazy Mohan and his brother Balaji wrote and starred in a number of plays of similar genre and always had their audience left in splits.
Take a look at some of his videos here:
Many celebrities and actors took to their official Twitter handle to share some heartfelt notes on the demise of Crazy Mohan. They wrote- A major part of my childhood memories left today. You’re in a better place. With this even hashtag, #crazymohan, and #ripcrazyMohan is trending too on twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets here: