Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh might make his anticipated acting debut with the season 2 of Amazon prime series Inside Edge. According to reports, the makers want to rope in a cricketer for the next season to give it more authenticity. If the dates work out, Yuvraj will be seen essaying himself on screen and will be featured in 4 episodes.

Good news for all the Cricket fans as cricketer Yuvraj Singh might debut in the season 2 of Amazon prime super hit series Inside Edge. According to a report by Mid Day, the source revealed, “The makers were toying with the idea of roping in a cricketer for their next season, as it would lend more authenticity to it. Yuvraj’s name cropped up several times.” The source added, “When Angad (Angad Bedi who is a part of the series) requested Yuvi to feature in the show, he jumped at the idea. If the dates work out, Yuvi will be seen in the new season.”

If everything works out right, Yuvraj Singh will be seen essaying himself in the series and will reportedly feature in four episodes. The report suggested that Yuvraj seemed pretty excited about the idea and could not seem to contain his excitement. Few other cricketers are also being considered to feature in the web series which will be announced as soon as the script is finalised The cricket based web series is based on a fictional T20 cricket series and featured Bollywood stars like Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi and Vivek Oberoi in the first season.

Yuvraj Singh has been conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri for his contribution to the Indian Cricket team. At the 2014 IPL auction Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Yuvraj for an all-time high price of ₹14 crore and, in 2015, the Delhi Daredevils bought him for ₹16 crore making him the most expensive player to be sold in the IPL. On the personal front, Yuvraj battled with cancer at the peak of his career and emerged stronger than ever gaining the respect and appreciation from millions of cricket fans all around the world.