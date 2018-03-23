Crime Patrol host Annup Soni has finally bid his adieu to his highly popular show after a period of 8 years. Confirming the news to a leading daily, Annup said that he is an actor first and misses acting as he hasn't acted on TV for 5 years. He further added that he cannot kill the actor in him and wants to experiment with various roles.

After paving his way into the living rooms of almost every Indian citizen with his highly popular show Crime Patrol, Actor Annup Soni is all set to bid his goodbye to the show after 8 long years. In a conversation with a leading daily, Annup confirmed the news and said, “Eight years is a long time and I have had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I miss acting. I am an actor first. I haven’t acted on TV in five years.”

Speaking about how disappointed the viewers will be with the decision, Annup added, “I know it could be, but I am sure that the audience will also understand my situation. It has been a long time and I don’t want to become monotonous. I have been involved and passionate about every episode that I have shot and can’t be casual about hosting. However, I cannot kill the actor in me and expect people to understand. The show will always hold a special place in my heart. I now want to experiment with roles as an actor.”

Also Read: Nanu Ki Jaanu first motion poster: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa starrer to be released on April 20th

When the actor was earlier asked by a leading news agency to comment on the negative influence of such a crime show on the audiences, he had said, “If somebody commits a crime after seeing this show, then he is stupid and by that logic, I should be the first one to commit a crime as I am there in all 1,600 episodes of it! I would have learnt the tactics… That is just an excuse. It’s your choice that which path you want to follow. In all dramas, the criminal is caught in the end, some get caught early, some take time, but eventually, everyone is caught. Take examples of high profile cases happening in our country, which are now coming out… Crime always leaves a mark and can surface anytime.

Also Read: Missing trailer: Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee and Annu Kapoor’s search for ‘Titli’ begins!

Also Read: Revealed! Radhika Apte was asked to perform phone sex in an audition

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App