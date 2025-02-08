Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

During her acceptance speech, Zoe Saldana expressed her hopes for the film’s influence on audiences, encouraging curiosity and empathy. She stated, “Our world is too big and too beautiful to be any other way.”

Zoe Saldaña received the Best Supporting Actress award for Emilia Pérez at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, which took place on February 7 after multiple delays due to the California wildfires.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During her acceptance speech, she expressed her hopes for the film’s influence on audiences, encouraging curiosity and empathy. She stated, “Our world is too big and too beautiful to be any other way.”

Other Major Winners of the Night

The awards ceremony saw several expected winners take home trophies:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) – Best Supporting Actor

(A Real Pain) – Best Supporting Actor Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) – Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

(Hacks) – Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Michael Urie (Shrinking) – Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

(Shrinking) – Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Colin Farrell & Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) – Best Actor & Best Actress in a Limited Series

(The Penguin) – Best Actor & Best Actress in a Limited Series Baby Reindeer – Best Limited Series

Top-Nominated Films and TV Series

Conclave and Wicked led the nominations in the film category, with 11 nominations each, including Best Picture and Best Ensemble. Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez followed closely with 10 nominations each.

On the television side, Shogun dominated with six nominations, securing three wins:

Hiroyuki Sanada – Best Actor in a Drama

– Best Actor in a Drama Moeka Hoshi – Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

– Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Tadanobu Asano – Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Event Delays and Tribute to Wildfire First Responders

Originally set for January 12, the event was postponed twice due to the California wildfires, finally taking place on February 7.

Host Chelsea Handler acknowledged the tragedy, paying tribute to first responders while urging donations for those affected. A QR code was displayed on-screen during the broadcast to encourage viewers to contribute to relief efforts.

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards celebrated the best in film and television, setting the stage for the upcoming Academy Awards.