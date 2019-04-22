Critics Film Choice Awards 2019 Full winners list: At the first-ever Critics Film Choice Awards 2019 that held last night, Alia Bhatt won the best actor (female) award for Raazi while Sriram Raghavan won the best actor award for Andhadhun. With this, the best actor award was won by Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh.

Critics Film Choice Awards 2019 Full winners list: Taking a deroute from glamorous award nights like Filmfare, IIFA, Stardust and many more, India held its first ever Critics Film Choice Awards 2019 in Mumbai last night to recognise true talent and celebrate good films. With celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Amyra Dastur, Sriram Raghavan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana and many more in the guest list, the award function was no less than a starry one.

At the event, Alia Bhatt bagged the award for Best Actor-Female for Raazi beating actors like Tabu for Andhadhun, Taapsee Pannu for Manmarziyaan, Anushka Sharma for Pari and Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho. Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh bagged the best actor award beating Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun, Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho, Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju and Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat. The best director award went to Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun and the best-supporting-actress award went to Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho.

With this, the song Halla from Manmarziyaan was awarded as the best song of the year. The best films in Tamil, Malayalam and Gujarati were Pariyerum Perumal, Ee Ma Yau and Tatvamasi respectively. The extraordinary achievement award was won by Reshma Pathan. The award night was also high on fashion quotient. At the event, Alia Bhatt donned a stunning royal blue jumpsuit with black heels and soft curly hair. Amyra Dastur turned up the hotness quotient in an orange number while Fatima Sana Sheikh channelled boss lady vibes in a black suit.

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt is on a hit run at the cinema screens. Her latest release Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit released last week. Post this, she will be seen in films like RRR, Inshallah and Sadak 2. Meanwhile, Sriram Raghavan, who is currently raking in the success of Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana in China, has started working on his next thriller.

