The adorable couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's PDAs in the tinsel town have always been a sight to behold. The ladyluck of Virat Kohli has several times accompanied him on his world tours. Even crowd has often times chanted her name in the stadium. A video is surfacing on social media where the crowd can be seen enthusistically chanting Anushka Sharma's anme in the stadium and

The much-in-love couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to give relationship goals. The duo has never shied away in showering love on each other. Their PDA moments have always been a pleasant sight on social media for their fans. Anushka Sharma who has several times accompanied Virat Kohli on his matches.

Even the crowd likes the presence of Anushka Sharma at the stadium. She is often regarded as his lady luck by his fans. Several times, Anushka Sharma’s name have been chanted during the matches. Recently, during India V/S West Indies match on October 28, 2018. Amidst the match, the entire crowd started chanting Anushka’s name. But what followed it was the reaction of Virat Kohli in the middle of the match. He gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

This video must’ve surely made Anushka’s day. Apart from this video, a photograph is also surfacing on the Internet where the duo can be seen walking hand in hand.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a photograph. The duo looked super adorable with each other. Dressed in a yellow suit, she looks beautiful. While Virat Kohli wore a black and white embroidered kurta. Both of them looked super cute together.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif is also featured in the movie.

