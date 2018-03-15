The new cryptic tweet by Russo brothers about Avengers new trailer has left fans frenzy. Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sebastian Stan, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston. New Avengers movie is scheduled to hit the screens on April 27 this year.

Since the Marvel Studios released the first trailer of Avengers: Infinity War in November last year, the fans have been going head over heels and some have already marked the date in their calendar, April 27, in order to catch the latest Avengers movie as soon as possible. However, apart from releasing a new Hindi trailer just a few days back, Marvel has not treated the fans with another trailer, yet. Meanwhile on Thursday, Joe & Anthony Russo, who are also the directors of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War took to their Twitter handle and left the fans in frenzy.

Well going by the recent cryptic tweet shared by the Russo, it seems that the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer is just around the corner. Joe and Anthony Russo are making their third and fourth films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and have been given the difficult task of ending Phase 3. Taking to his Twitter account, the Russo Brothers said, “Give Trailer Infinity”. As expected, the tweet was retweeted for more than 7.7k times and was favourite by over 16k people on social media. In the latest franchise, the superheroes like Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Spiderman, Dr Strange, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Black Panther will all be seen fighting the biggest villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Thanos. The character of Thanos will be played by Josh Brolin.

༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ GIVE TRAILER INFINITY ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 14, 2018

Reckon we get a tease saying "tomorrow" on thursday(which is tomorrow) and then get full trailer on Friday with tickets @trailertrack @SeanBonau @MarvelousRealm — The Marvelite (@AryanParekh5) March 14, 2018

This is a great way to use a gif bro! pic.twitter.com/DLqKGZpfWP — Allison Salvatore (@multiseries_arg) March 14, 2018

WE NEED IT NOW pic.twitter.com/8sWRHdOIG2 — simran | 48 (@infinityywar) March 14, 2018

While the fans kept guessing the time of the arrival of the new Avengers’ trailer, Marvel co-president Louis D’Esposito asked fans to ‘be patient.’ The directors, Russo Brothers bagged the Avengers franchise after taking the Captain America movies to new heights. Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War were critical and financial successes. While the world awaits the release to the new Avengers: Infinity War, here are a few of the Twitter reactions which the Russo brothers received on their tweet.

