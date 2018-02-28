In an emotional official statement following Sridevi's death, Boney Kapoor also urged the people to respect their privacy in these testing times. Sridevi had died in a Dubai hotel due to áccidental drowning' last week. Her untimely death at such a young age had sent the shock waves across the film fraternity who is still finding it hard to come to terms with her death.

Following the funeral of late actress Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor has finally broken his silence on the matter in an official statement released on Sridevi’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday. Expressing his gratitude to his family, friends, colleagues, well-wishers and fans, Kapoor has said that the family was trying hard to come to terms with the loss. In an emotional tribute, Kapoor has said that she might have been ‘çhandni’ for the world, but for him, she was much more than that. “To the world, she was their Chandni…the actor par excellence…their Sridevi…but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls…my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything…their life. She was the axis around which our family ran.”

Boney Kapoor also urged the people to respect their privacy in the testing times. “My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri. She is our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. we love her beyond measure. Rest in peace, my love. Our lives will never be the same again,” Kapoor concluded.

Earlier in the day, the iconic actress was laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai amid the presence of many film stars. Sridevi had passed away in a Dubai hotel due to áccidental drowning’ last week. Her untimely death at such a young age had sent the shock waves across the film fraternity who is still finding it hard to come to terms with her death.

