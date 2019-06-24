Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are in the headlines for numerous reasons including their alleged dating rumours and recently the actors are busy shooting for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 in Shimla. The photos and videos from the location of the actors are going viral on social media

Bollywood Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently busy shooting for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Moreover, Moreover, both of them are in the headlines for numerous reasons including their alleged dating rumours. Recently the photos and videos from the location of the actors showed that the actors are making the most of the opportunity.

A new video of behind the shoot is going viral on social media, the fans are loving the way Sara is pulling the leg of Kartik Aryaan. Check out the video of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan below:

Both Kartik and Sara can be seen wearing traditional Himachali caps in the video. While Kartik is looking dashing in casuals, Sara is looking beautiful as always in a purple salwar kurta. More pictures of the two enjoying their time at the tourist destination and the two of them have been spotted enjoying the scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh.

The movie Love Aaj Kal 2 features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. Moreover, actor Randeep Hooda o will also be seen playing an important character in the movie. Some parts of the movie have also been shot in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in another upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh which also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next paired opposite Varun Dhawan in the upcoming movie Coolie No. 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App