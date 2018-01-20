Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable image of his daughter Misha on his Instagram account. In the picture, Misha can be seen in a cute orange dress while stepping into her daddy's shoes. Shahid captioned the image, "Guess she has decided to take over". Mira Rajput commented on the image and said, "Look Dad, new ricks".

Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s little girl Misha is all set to take over the world in her daddy’s shoes. Shahid shared an adorable image of his daughter on his official Instagram profile in which she can be seen donning a stunning orange dress and looking innocently into the camera lens. The Padmaavat actor captioned the image; “Guess she has decided to take over”. Isn’t she just so cute? Mira commented on the image and said, “Look Dad, new ricks!”.

Lovebirds Shahid and Mira keep their fans updated about their one year little girl. Recently, Shahid also shared an image of him of his perfect day in which he can be seen scribbling a ship on a blackboard with his daughter. On the other hand, Mira shared an aww-worthy picture of Misha in which she is cutely pointing towards the sky. Looking at how amazing dancer Shahid is, Baby Misha has already started undertaking dance classes with her grand mother. Mommy Mira shared an image of the duo in which Misha is seen cutely looking at her grand mother dancing and captioned the image, “Guru Shishya Parampara”. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in the year 2015 in Delhi and welcomed baby Mira into their lives in 2016.

Meanwhile, Shahid’s upcoming film Padmaavat has been shown a green light and will be screened all over India on January 25th. The controversial film has also successfully avoided a clash with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan that will now be hitting the screens on February 9th. After Padmaavat, Shahid will start shooting for his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu with his Haider co star Shraddha Kapoor.

