Batwoman’s time in Gotham has come to an end, with the CW cancelling the DC comics superhero drama series after three seasons.

Caroline Dries, the showrunner, came to Twitter to convey the news, writing, “I just found out that there will be no fourth season of ‘Batwoman’. I’m sad, yet grateful. It’s an honour to be a part of 51 episodes. This series was made possible by the contributions of so many remarkable and intelligent people. Thank you to the cast and crew, as well as the producers. Thank you so much, fans! We are devoted to you.”

The cancellation comes just a month after the third season of ‘Batwoman’ premiered.

According to the reports, CW’s owners, Warner Bros ‘Discovery and Paramount Global’, are looking to sell the network, with local TV station powerhouse Nexstar being a possible purchase.

‘Batwoman’ premiered in the fall of 2019 to strong ratings. The title character, aka Kate Kane, is a cousin of Bruce Wayne who takes up the mantle of Batwoman when he departs Gotham City.

In season two, Javicia Leslie took up the starring role as Ryan Wilder, a former criminal who takes on the Batwoman persona when Kate goes missing.