Director Ram Gopal Varma was recently seen violating traffic rules riding on a bike with two people without a helmet in Hyderabad. However, Cyberabad police sent an e-challan to him and his friends for breaking traffic rules and asked them to attend counselling sessions at Traffic Traning Institute.

Cyberabad traffic police recently sent a notice to Bollywood Director Ram Gopal Varma for breaking the traffic rules and asked him to attend counselling sessions at Traffic Traning Institute. He was seen riding on a bike with his two friends. The three were going for a movie at the theatre in Hyderabad.

In the latest video shared by Varma on social media, he was seen tripling on a two-wheeler with two more people without wearing a helmet. Traffic DCP Vijay Kumar told media, that Ram Gopal Varma posted a video on the internet in which three people are sitting on a bike and Ram is sitting in the middle with both of them.

As per the traffic rules, an e-challan has been made for violating traffic rules. Three people are not allowed to sit on one bike and all three of them were not wearing helmets. A challan of Rs 1335 has been imposed for breaking the rules. The police officer said Ram should be a responsible citizen of the country and follow traffic rules.

The police will also impose a fine on both the persons sitting with Varma on the two-wheeler and all three should attend counselling in Traffic Training Institute according to Supreme Court guidelines.

Ram with his two friends was seen roaming on the roads of Hyderabad and were going to watch a movie at the cinema hall.

