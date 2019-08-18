Daaka: Gippy Grewal is all set for his upcoming film Daaka with Bollywood actor Zareen Khan. Recently, the makers revealed the first poster featuring Gippy Grewal in a dacoit's look. Take a look at the picture–

Daaka: After creating a buzz with his last released film Ardaas Karaan, Gippy Grewal is gearing up for his next project titled Daaka. After a long wait, finally, the makers recently released the first look of Gippy Grewal from the film. With a black turban on his face and intense eyes, the actor looks like a dacoit. Further, the first poster has incited the audience completely and fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film.

The mystery film is helmed by Baljit Singh Deo and will be bankrolled by Gippy Grewal and Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Humble Motion Pictures, which will hit the silver screens on November 1. Daaka is an action-thriller film, which also features Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who is best known for films like Housefull 2, Veerappan, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and Jatt James Bond.

Gippy Grewal last appeared in social-drama film Ardaas Karaan with costars Japji Khaira, Meher Vij, Yograj Singh, Sardar Sohi and Rana Ranbir in lead roles. The film was based on the generation gap and the major conflicts in life.

Take a look at the poster–

Gippy Grewal commenced his acting career by appearing in the year 2010 in the film Mel Karade Rabba with Jimmy Sheirgill and Neeru Bajwa. Further, he also featured in hit films like Best of Luck, Jatt James Bond, Second Hand Husband, Lucknow Central and Manje Bistre. For his phenomenal performance and talent, he has also received many awards like Best Actor from PTC and PIFAA.

Moreover, the hardworking actor has also tried his hands in Television by featuring in Tv shows like Voice of Punjab 4 and Comedy Classes. Further, he has also directed films like Ardaas, Dare and Lovely.

