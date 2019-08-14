Daaka stars Gippy Grewal, Zareen Khan: Punjabi rock stars Gippy Grewal and Zareen Khan is all set to rock the Punjabi world by coming up together for in the film Daaka, recently Gippy pleases his fans by sharing a sneak peek moment from the film with Zareen Khan in which the duo looks too good in pendu avatar, see photos

Daaka stars Gippy Grewal, Zareen Khan: Currently, Gippy Grewal and Zareen khan justifying this phrase perfectly as all work and no play make these duos dull actors. The duo looks fabulously good in pendu( villager ) avatar as gippy can be seen in grey kurta and checks lungi while Zareen looks ravishing in a blue suit accompanied with yellow dupatta.

Recently Gippy shared a photo posing with Zareen Khan in which both the actors nailed it in pendu ( villager) look, Gippy captioned the picture and wrote, Daaka paina (Push) 1st Nov @humblemotionpictures @tseries.official @zareenkhan

As the photo was posted within a couple of minutes the photo got more than 2 lakh likes and thousands of lovable comments by their fans, no doubt these celebs know how to please their fans and not just pleasing its a good strategy to buzz the social media by sharing a sneak peek picture from the sets.

However the first look of the film Daaka has not been released by the makers but with the photo posted by Gippy, it clearly gives a major Punjabi look goal, thought its not the first time the actors are paired up together, earlier in Jatt James Bond the duo with their sizzling chemistry has entertainment the audiences. On the professional front, Gippy currently has many big bufet films in his kitty, films like Maje Bistre 2, Chak De Fattae 2 and one untitled projects with Bhushan Kumar, Jatinder Shah, while Zareen Khan can be seen in the film One Day and Divine Lovers.

