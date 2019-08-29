Daaka teaser: Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal is all set to astonish his fans with another action-thriller Daaka. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film. Watch it here–

Daaka: After conquering the hearts with social drama film Ardaas Karaan, Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal is back on-screens with a new avatar in his upcoming film Daaka. It is action-thriller, which is helmed by Baljit Singh Deo and will hit the theatres on November 1. After inciting the audience with intriguing posters and live sessions, finally, the makers revealed the teaser of the film.

Starting from the action, drama and romance, Daaka is a complete package of entertainment which has currently created a buzz on social media. Further, Bollywood actor Zareen Khan adds the glamour quotient to the teaser. Moreover, the interesting story of the film has simply left the audience wanting for more.

To quench the thirst of the fans, the makers also announced that the trailer of the highly anticipated film will also be out soon.

Watch the teaser of the film here–

The action film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar under the banners of Humble Motion Pictures and T-series. Moreover, Rana Ranbir also features in a special role in the film. Actor, singer and director Gippy Grewal is best known for his films like Carry On Jatta, Bhaji in Problem, Jatt James Bond and Lucky Di Unlucky Story. Gippy last appeared in Ardaas Karaan which narrated more about generation gap and conflicts with costars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Meher Vij and Rana Ranbir. After hit film Ardaas Karaan, the expectations from Gippy Grewal are quite high and it is expected that Daaka will surely quench the thirst of the fans.

