Daaka Teaser released: Daaka Teaser released: Gippy Grewal and Zareen Khan featured in Punjabi action- thriller film Daaka, the teaser of the film is out and appreciated by the fans. Punjabi film audience is all set to watch their favorite actors together on November 1, 2019.

Daaka Teaser released: The film Daaka is a Punjabi thriller film that is going to slay theaters on November 1 this year. The film featured Zareen Khan and Gippy Grewal in the lead role, the couple united for Bhushan Kumar film. Although Gippy Grewal and Bhushan Kumar united for the first time for this film.

The fans gave a phenomenal response to the film, fans are really excited about the release of the film after watching this fantastic teaser. One of the fans is a great admirer of Zareen Khan and wrote Zareen Khan is the best actress in the world and showed his excitement for Daaka. Gippy Grewal and Zareen Khan took it to their Instagram and told about the teaser, Gippy wrote, ready to watch Dacoity like never before! The film releases on 1st November 2019

Zareen ma'am best heroine in the world, Soooo excited for #DaakaTeaser #Daaka — Asad Jafc (@AsadJafc) August 29, 2019

@GippyGrewal aggg c teasrr ch sachi bahot

Pr ekk dar c kite story too copy te nhi krti jattjames bond di bs

Paaji ok report

Bahot sohna kmm c iss vaar bro — Rajveer (@dhillon9896) August 29, 2019

Fans showed their gratitude in Typical Punjabi language and wrote, The teaser was fire, you did really well. One of the fans also asked if the story is copied from Hrithik Roshan starrer Kites. Harry Chahal said that movie fells really well, the background is loud and good, the action seemed classy, want some movies like this, it has good content, the teaser was too small so everybody is waiting for the trailer now.

@GippyGrewal hun suno

Movie di feel inni sohni a sachi iss vaar

Background bahot chakma

Action class a

Paaji ida di hi movies kro content vali

Trailer bahot chakma cut kryo

Wait bahot zyada seriously coj 2 de trailer ton vadd wait a

Aap hisaab lalo hun

Kina kaim lga teaser — Harry chahal (@Harrychahal000) August 29, 2019

Sada Desi Rockstar Hun Lagu Agg Puri Jaan H Kadli Ustaad G Pura end kam Pura end hun Ta Intzar krna Mushkil Ho Jana 1 November tk #Daaka Da Teasor Pura Bumb Sare Wekho Te Krdo Share dubb ke Love u Mere @GippyGrewal Ustaad G Love u

Teasor Link 👇👇👇https://t.co/0Qb9K55jhF — Aman Mehta (@Aman_mehta001) August 29, 2019

Aman Mehta wrote that Gippy Grewal is a rockstar, he put fire in the teaser, he said that it is going to be very difficult to wait till November 1, fan-requested Gippy to release the trailer soon and showered lots of love. Other fans said that the king of Punjabi movies is back with action drama.

Punjabi cinema da king is back Gippy Grewal in action movie Daaka — Arjun Kumar (@ArjunKu79905309) August 29, 2019

Bai kasam lge ustad g ….

kal e insta live ch kya c bhi

"Hollywood " ch entry maro. Sooo lgee ustad g hollywood nu fail karta bsss thode action nee soo lge dil toh lolv uu thonu ustad g khatam a kam bs hun tan sabh fail hollywood bollywood sadi jaan @GippyGrewal toh upr koi ni — Gagan singh (ਨਾਭੇ ਤੋ)✊ (@47gagansingh) August 29, 2019

Fans called him Ustaad for his phenomenal performance and said that the people from Bollywood and Hollywood failed in front of Gippy Grewal. People admired him in this thriller-action film. Fans responded so very well on this upcoming Punjabi film and gave thumbs up to Zareen Khan and Gippy Grewal starrer.

Go near cinema 1st November Nd see blockbuster film #Daaka@GippyGrewal @zareen_khan — Siddharth Rajpoot (@SGabbar2) August 29, 2019

Great teaser phaji. Gud luck 👍👍👍 — Rajwinder (@the_rajwinder) August 29, 2019

