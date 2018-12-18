Emraan Hashmi and Guru Randhawa recently collaborated to create a promotional song–Daaru Wargi for the actor's upcoming film–Cheat India. Finally, the teaser of the song is out and has created a buzz on YouTube with massive likes and comments. The full song will probably release tomorrow.

Emraan Hashmi and Guru Randhawa have recently teamed up together to create a promotional song of Emraan’s upcoming movie–Cheat India with co-stars–Shreya Dhanwanthary. The movie is a comedy-drama film which is directed by Soumik Sen.The film is likely to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2018. A few hours back, Hashmi took to his official Instagram handle to share the teaser of the song. In just a small time span the post garnered a massive number of likes and shares which proves that the fans are eagerly waiting for the whole track which will be released tomorrow. After just an hour of the upload, the teaser garnered over 81k views with overloading comments on the video-sharing platform–YouTube which proves that the actor’s fans are no less in showering their love.

The makers of the song have already titled the song as the party anthem of the upcoming season and the audience response says that it will be the next hit for the party songs. The lead actor of the film looks very excited about his upcoming project and is leaving no chance of promoting the song of the movie. While interacting with media, the actor said that every student and parent should watch the movie as it will bring out the faults and the irregularities in our present education system.

Emraan made his acting debut with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Foothpaath in 2003. After appearing in his first movie he received a lot of praises for his performance and was often called as scene-stealer. Post to it, the actor continued to give a series of hit films like–Murder, Gangster, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Jannat 2 and many more. The actor was also humoured for his intense lip-locking scenes in the movies. Recently the actor has also made major steps for his campaign–1SmallStepForCancer and is working closely for the social cause.

