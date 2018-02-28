The latest poster of director Sudhir Mishra's upcoming romantic political thriller titled Daas Dev has been unveiled by the makers of the film on Wednesday. The film features Richa Chadha as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chanda and Rahul Bhatt as Dev. It also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saurabh Shukla and Vipin Sharma in prominent roles.

The new poster of filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming romantic-thriller DaasDev has been unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. The much-anticipated film is a romantic political thriller directed by Sudhir Mishra, starring Rahul Bhat as Dev Pratap Chauhan, Richa Chadda as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni, and Saurabh Shukla, Dalip Tahil, Anil George, Deepraj Rana, Saurabh Tyagi and Anurag Kashyap. The film is set against the fiercely political backdrop of Uttar Pradesh tells a tale of lust for power and how it obstructs love.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest poster of the Sudhir Mishra directorial and wrote, “New poster of Sudhir Mishra’s #DaasDev – a modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel #Devdas… Stars Richa Chadha as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni and Rahul Bhat as Dev… 23 March 2018 release.” The film is slated to release on March 23, this year. The film will also clash with Rani Mukerji’s Hichki. The film was first scheduled to hit the screens on February 16 but was later pushed to March 9.

The film is presented by Gaurav Sharma Of Storm Pictures and Produced by Sanjeev Kumar of Saptarishi Cinevision. Talking about the film, Mishra said, “Daas Dev to me is the coming together of powerful actors performing at their optimum to create a world which resonates with the current mindset of the country and resonating with this is the music of the film.” Daas Dev is Mishra’s reverse take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s cult classic Devdaas.

