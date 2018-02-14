Check out the power pack performance of Actor Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat and Aditi Rao Hydari in DaasDev. Daas Dev is an upcoming Thriller political movie with the spice of love. The Story of the film Daas Dev is focused on power as it gets in the way of love. The movie is scheduled to release on March 23, 2018.

Trailer alert! Check out the trailer of upcoming Bollywood movie Daas Dev, the trailer of the movie shows a power pack performance of Actor Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, and Aditi Rao Hydari, along with Saurabh Shukla. The movie is directed by famous director Sudhir Mishra, The movie is scheduled to release on March 23, 2018. Daas Dev is an upcoming Thriller political movie with the spice of love. The movie stars Rahul Bhat as Dev Pratap Chauhan, Richa Chadha as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni with the support of Saurabh Shukla, Dalip Tahil, Anil George, Deepraj Rana, Saurabh Tyagi and Anurag Kashyap.

The Story of the film Daas Dev is focused on power as it gets in the way of love. Director Sudhir Mishra tells a reverse tale of Sarat Chandra Chatterjee’s DevDas. In the movie, Dev breaks his addictions and the ambitions of his family to take ahead political dynasty. Paro (Richa Chadha) breaks the trap inside her husband’s house. While chandni (Aditi Rao Hydari) is a money handler and manipulator. The movie will hit the theaters on March 23, 2018. The film is produced by Sanjeev Kumar, Saptarishi cinevision and Presented by Strom Pictures.

Cast – Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla, Vipin Sharma, Vineet Singh, Dalip Tahil, Anurag Kashyap, Deepraj Rana

Directed by: Sudhir Mishra

Produced by : Sanjeev Kumar, Saptarishi Cinevision

Presented by : Gaurav Sharma, Storm Pictures

Dialogues : Sudhir Mishra and Tariq Naved Siddiqui

Editing: Archit Damodar Rastogi

Director of Photography: Sachin K Krishn

Music Directors: Sandesh Shandilya, Vipin Patwa, Arko, Anupama Raag & Shamir Tandon

Lyrics: Arko, Sameer Anjan, Deepak Ramola, Dr. Sagar, Gaurav Solanki

