Daayan: Telly industry most loved bahu Tinaa Dattaa in blue ensemble caught everyone's gaze! Her regal outfit gives you major fashion goals, see photo. More than 2 million people follow her on Instagram, so to please them she shares her stunning pictures.

Daayan: Tinaa Dattaa is one of the favourite bahu’s of the TV industry, she rose to fame with the serial Uttaran as Ichcha/Meethi. However, she once again stormed the internet with her regal outfit, in her latest photoshoot, the diva can be seen clad a blue gown with aplomb. She completed her look by wearing golden danglers, kohled eyes and let her hair loose. No doubt she was a vision in a blue outfit.

Within no time the photo got more than 25 thousand likes with hundreds of lovable comments, the photo caption reads: She is fragile like a bomb not as a flower. W user wrote: No words to describe your beauty mam, you are the prettiest women. While another user wrote: something about the beauty queen, Tinaa is sweet and we love her so much as she has a beautiful heart. Tinaa has a baby-like face. She is just perfect!

On the professional front, the diva is marked her name as one of the versatile actresses, as some of her serials like were huge TRP gainers, Koi Aane Ko Hai, Shani Daayan, Khela, and Durga. So no doubt she has various big-budget projects in her kitty, recently she was part of Box Cricket League.

Check the post:

Tinaa Dattaa video:

