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Home > Entertainment News > Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How Much Will Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj’s Film Earn?

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How Much Will Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj’s Film Earn?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra opened in cinemas on September 18 amid strong interest in its cast and director Meghna Gulzar. Early trade estimates suggest the crime thriller could see a modest opening, although evening and night shows could push the final Day 1 figure higher.

Daayra (Photo:X)
Daayra (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 20:00 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the big screen with Daayra, her first theatrical release since Singham Again in 2024. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the crime thriller pairs Kareena with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and arrived in cinemas on Friday, September 18. The film has generated considerable interest because of its cast and subject, but early box-office expectations remain cautious. One trade estimate cited by Filmibeat puts the film’s opening-day collection at around Rs 2.5 crore, while other early tracking estimates have placed the figure considerably lower.

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, speaking to Filmibeat, predicted an opening of around Rs 2.5 crore for Daayra. The estimate would put the film below Haiwaan, which reportedly opened at around Rs 3 crore.  However, box-office figures are still developing. Another early tracker has placed Daayra in the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore range, showing how widely estimates can vary during the first day of release.

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Live figures reported by Goodreturns, citing Sacnilk tracking, showed around Rs 30 lakh net in India by late afternoon, with the number expected to change as more shows are reported.

What Is Daayra About?

Daayra follows two senior police officers who find themselves on opposing sides of a serious investigation. Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, while Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar. The film uses their contrasting approaches to justice to explore questions around policing, institutional accountability and the line between following legal procedure and taking matters into one’s own hands. Early reviews have particularly noted Prithviraj’s performance, while opinions on the film’s overall execution have been mixed.

Daayra Vs Vibe: A Family Box Office Clash

The film is also facing an unusual box-office clash with Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, which released on the same day. Kunal is Kareena’s brother-in-law, but he has dismissed the idea of a family rivalry, pointing out that the two films belong to different genres and can appeal to different audiences. Kareena has also spoken positively about the simultaneous release.

With the weekend ahead, Daayra’s box office will largely depend on audience response and word of mouth. Its final Day 1 collection will be clearer after all Friday shows are counted.

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Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How Much Will Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj’s Film Earn?
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Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How Much Will Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj’s Film Earn?

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Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How Much Will Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj’s Film Earn?
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Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How Much Will Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj’s Film Earn?
Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: How Much Will Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj’s Film Earn?
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