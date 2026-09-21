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Home > Entertainment News > Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore

Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, maintained a steady pace through its opening weekend. The crime thriller recorded an estimated Rs 1.75 crore on Sunday, taking its India net collection to around Rs 4.50 crore, according to Sacnilk’s early estimates.

Daayra (Photo:X)
Daayra (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 07:56 IST

Daayra has managed to maintain a consistent run through its opening weekend, despite a modest start on Friday. The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer earned an estimated Rs 1.75 crore net in India on Sunday, according to Sacnilk’s figures available late on Sunday. The film had opened with around Rs 1 crore on Friday, before recording a jump on Saturday. With the latest figures, Daayra has collected approximately Rs 4.50 crore net in India, while its India gross stands at around Rs 5.40 crore, as per the figures cited by Hindustan Times.

The Sunday numbers indicate that the film has broadly held the momentum it gained on Saturday, when it also earned around Rs 1.75 crore. Sacnilk’s live data had placed Sunday occupancy at around 21% during its latest update, although final figures can change as reporting from theatres is completed.

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Kareena And Prithviraj Face Off Over Justice

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra follows two senior police officers who find themselves on opposing sides of a controversial encounter investigation. Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, an officer tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of four men accused in a brutal crime. Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar, who was involved in the encounter and maintains that the accused attempted to escape custody.

The investigation forces Ajooni to examine whether the encounter was an act of justice or an example of the system taking the law into its own hands. The film draws from the broader public debate surrounding the 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case and the subsequent police encounter, while presenting its own fictionalised narrative.

What Critics Said About Daayra

The film has received a mixed but largely engaged critical response. India Today described it as a film that raises questions around justice, accountability and institutional failure, while noting that its execution does not always match the strength of its subject.

Meanwhile, NDTV praised the central performances and described the film as a morally complex police drama.  Kareena has also spoken about the difference between Daayra and her work in Rohit Shetty’s commercially styled cop universe. She described Shetty’s world as “larger-than-life”, while calling Meghna’s approach “grounded, realistic, and complex”.

With the first weekend now behind it, Daayra faces the more crucial weekday test. Its performance from Monday onwards will determine whether the film can build on its weekend stability and turn positive word of mouth into sustained theatrical business.

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Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore
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Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore

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Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore

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Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore
Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore
Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore
Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore
Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore

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