Daayra Trailer Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals The Spotlight In Meghna Gulzar’s Gripping Crime Thriller; Here’s What The True-Events Story Is About

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s much-awaited Daayra has arrived, and it wastes little time establishing the film’s central conflict: what happens when two officers of the law have completely different ideas of justice?

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is set to hit cinemas on September 18, 2026. The trailer introduces Kareena as DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj as DCP Raman Kumar, two police officers who find themselves on opposite sides of a disturbing case involving juvenile crime and a controversial police encounter.

Daayra: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is The Biggest Takeaway From The Trailer

If there is one performance that immediately commands attention, it is Kareena’s. As Ajooni, the actor appears restrained, sharp and almost deliberately unreadable. Unlike the more overtly dramatic cop characters often seen in Hindi thrillers, her character seems to rely on composure rather than aggression. That controlled intensity makes her confrontation with Prithviraj’s Raman even more intriguing.

Meghna Gulzar has described Ajooni as “stoic” and difficult to read, while calling Raman a character driven by a simmering rage. She has also described the two protagonists as the film’s “Ying and Yang”, two opposing forces navigating the same moral landscape. And that is where the trailer appears to find its strongest hook.

Daayra: Watch The Trailer Here

All About Daayra

The trailer revolves around an investigation into a police encounter following a case involving juvenile crime. Ajooni questions the circumstances surrounding the encounter, while Raman appears to stand by the actions taken by the police. The film therefore does not seem interested in presenting a simple hero-versus-villain story. Instead, it asks a more uncomfortable question: can an act be morally justified even when it crosses the boundaries of the law?

That grey area has long been central to Gulzar’s filmmaking, particularly in films such as Talvar, Raazi and Chhapaak. Daayra appears to continue that interest in characters and situations that cannot easily be classified as completely right or wrong.

Is Daayra Based On A True Story?

Yes, but there is an important distinction. Daayra is officially described as inspired by true events, rather than being a direct biographical account of one particular case. Gulzar has revealed that the film draws from several true events from different parts of India, rather than focusing on one city or incident.

Earlier reports had linked the film to the 2019 Hyderabad rape-and-murder case and the subsequent police encounter of the four accused, but the makers have not officially presented Daayra as an adaptation of that specific case. The current description makes it clear that the film draws from multiple real-life incidents.

Why Daayra Looks Different From A Conventional Crime Thriller

The trailer’s biggest strength is that it does not reveal everything. Instead of relying entirely on action or shock, it builds tension around competing versions of justice. With Kareena and Prithviraj facing each other as two senior police officers, the film sets up a battle of perspectives rather than simply a battle of personalities.

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, Daayra marks Kareena and Prithviraj’s first on-screen collaboration. It is backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios and marks Gulzar’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after Talvar and Raazi.

Verdict on the trailer: Daayra looks less like a conventional cop thriller and more like a morally uncomfortable investigation, and Kareena’s controlled, fierce presence could be its biggest draw.