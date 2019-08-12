Dabang Sarkar Bhojpuri full movie: Khesari Lal Yadav starrer is one of the most-watched movies of the year! Crossing 6 million views on Youtube, the movie Dabang Sarkar is a must watch! See full movie inside

Dabang Sarkar Bhojpuri full movie: Playback singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most reputed actors of the Bhojpuri industry. From starting his career back in 2011 with Sajan Chale Sasural to now being one of the A-Listers of Bhojpuri industry, Khesari Lal Yadav has surely achieved a lot in a span of just 8 years.

One of his most famous and most-watched movies is Dabang Sarkar for which he has been honored with many awards, so before seeing the movie lets take a look at some of the interesting facts of the movie here. Apart from starring Khesari Lal Yadav as Veeru and Kajal Raghwani in a guest appearance, the movie also featured Akanksha Aswathi, Deepika Tripathi, Vineet Vishal, Sanjay Pandey, Anoop Arora, Samarth Chaturvedi, Krishna Kumar, Sandeep Yadav, Ayushi Tiwari, Jaishankar Pandey, and others in pivotal roles.

The plot of the movie Dabang Sarkar revolves around Khesari Lal Yadav aka Veeru, the movie is about Veeru turning police officer to take revenge for his father’s death. His father who used to work in a pharmaceutical factory was murdered and falsely implicated in a case because of which the young Veru couldn’t take revenge but he swore to avenge his father’s death by turning into a police officer. Well, that’s just the gist of the movie, the masala entertainer is full of action and romantic scenes!

See full movie here:

In a span of eight years, Khesari has worked in more than 30 films among which he has also crooned many songs and even hosted television shows. On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav will be next seen in Teri Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri in lead roles opposite rumored girlfriend Kajal Raghwani. Check out some of his leading songs from the movie Dabang Sarkar here:

