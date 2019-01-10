Dabang Sarkar Bhojpuri movie: The soundtrack of the movie Dabangg Sarkar was composed by Dhananjay Mishra with lyrics was penned by Pyare Lal Yadav & Azad Singh. The songs of the movie are- Pagal Banibe, Jawani Tohar Jhal Jhal Jhalke, among others. On the professional front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have back to back 2 movies lined up for 2019 and will be seen sharing the silver screens in - Teri Meharbaniyan and Hera Pheri.

Dabang Sarkar Bhojpuri movie: One of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 Dabang Sarkar starring Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani and Aakansha Awasthi in lead roles has garnered 5 million plus views on the video sharing platform YouTube. The action drama movie Dabang Sarkar was released all over the country on November 30 and in a short san of time has managed to earn millions of money at the box office. The superhit Bhojpuri movie also stars Vinit Vishal, Deepika Tripathi, Sanjay Pandey, Samarth Chaturvedi, Ayushi Tiwari, and Jay Shanker Pandey in pivotal roles. TH movie has been directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra and produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra.

The soundtrack of the movie Dabangg Sarkar was composed by Dhananjay Mishra with lyrics was penned by Pyare Lal Yadav & Azad Singh. The songs of the movie are- Pagal Banibe, Jawani Tohar Jhal Jhal Jhalke, among others. On the professional front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have back to back 2 movies lined up for 2019 and will be seen sharing the silver screens in – Teri Meharbaniyan and Hera Pheri.

Watch full movie, Dabang Sarkar, here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More