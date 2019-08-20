Dabangg 3: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for her next project Dabangg 3 and recently shared a glimpse from her character Rajjo. Take a look at her picture–

Dabangg 3: After impressing the fans with Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank and Shilpi Dasgupta’s Khandaani Shafakhana, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set for the third installment of Dabangg franchise and is currently shooting with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Jaipur. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and will be bankrolled by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

To incite the audience, recently Sonakshi Sinha shared a sneak peek into her character Rajjo. It is a combination of a monochrome picture with certain colorful garlands and threads in the front of Sonakshi. With apt makeup and soft curls, Sonakshi Sinha is looking ravishing in the picture.

Not only this, some hours back, Sonakshi Sinha was also snapped on the sets of the film dressed in a green printed saree. The actor opted for braided hairstyle with flowers on it, which made her look even more pretty. Take a look at the pictures here–

The team of Dabangg 3 is currently shooting for the final schedule in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Moreover, South actor Sudeep will also feature in the film in a negative role. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Mahie Gill, Arbaaz Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawab Shah, Warina Hussain and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha also appeared in science fiction film Mission Mangal which has released some days back and has entered Rs 100 crore club in just four days. The film narrates the journey of the scientists behind Mission Mars. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sharmin Joshi and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App