Dabangg 3 motion poster: Salman Khan on Wednesday released the motion poster of his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 and we get you 5 reasons why this Christmas will belong to Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

The motion of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has dropped and it has taken the Internet by storm. The buzz around the film has been increasing with each passing day and Dabangg 3 is surely one of the biggest movies of this year.

Slates to hit the silver screen on December 20 around Christman this year, Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of the blockbuster Dabangg franchise starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles just like the previous two films. Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and being backed by Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The cop-drama will be co-produced by Salman Khan Films and will also mark the Bollywood debut of actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar who will also be playing a key role in the film. The motion poster of the movie has stormed the Internet and here are 5 reasons why this Christmas will belong to Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3:

1- Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey: With the release of Dabangg in 2010, Salman had built a different fan base all together for his role of Chulbul Pandey and ever since then, fans go crazy about Salman playing Chulbul Pandey on the big screen and will make sure they b0ok their first day first show tickets!

2- Christmas holidays: Since Salman Khan is coming back with another family masala entertainer, everyone is going to go to the theatres as it will be a perfect treat for all during Christmas holidays for one and all!

3-Sudeep as the antagonist: South superstar Sudeep aka Kichcha Sudeep, who has a massive fan following in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films will be playing the bad man in Dabangg 3 and because of his massive fan base, everyone will be excited to see him lock horns with Chulbul Pandey on the silver screen.

4- Saiee Manjrekar‘s debut: This time, Salman will romance not one but two leading ladies. Along with Sonakshi Sinha, there will be a debutante Saiee Manjrekar who will be seen romancing Chulbul Pandey in the film. Fans will be very excited to see if Saiee will create the same magic on the screen as Sonakshi did as Rajjo with her debut in Dabangg.

5- Promotional strategy and solo box office release: No one dares to release his film with Bhai and thus, Dabangg 3 will a solo release at the box office which means bumper opening! Also, Salman and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film in all possible ways and on all platforms.

